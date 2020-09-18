Statewide initiative Project Find Safe launched to help law enforcement find missing people

North Dakota law enforcement agencies will receive a new tool for locating missing people.

Project Find Safe is training officers from across the state on how to use the Project Lifesaver transmitter.

“The caregiver calls and they have a fear or even the slightest intention that their children might wander and can’t find their way home they’re a project lifesaver candidate,” Paul Ballance, COO of Project Lifesaver.

The wristband is placed on an individual and once reported missing authorities would then activate the receiver that alerts them if the band is nearby.

“The persons that are searching for that particular person will pick up that chirp and be able to zero in on their location,” said Ballance.

Adams and Morton County Sheriff’s Offices took part in this week’s training. As did Kenmare, Dickinson and Bismarck Police Departments and the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

“Everybody that’s trained this week, they’re going to be qualified to go back to their departments or their areas and train other law enforcement in those areas on how to use the receiver,” said Sgt. Wade Kadrmas, with the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Law enforcement agencies across the state are expected to save hours on missing person searches as the average time to locate someone with the Project Lifesaver transmitter is 30 minutes.

“The traditional search here now would be to go out and do a grid search. You know, you’re out looking, you’ve got a description of the person. You’re going out and it’s all using your eyes trying to find somebody. And it takes time and a lot of people,” said Ballance.

Project Find Safe is funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs and Bureau of Justice Assistance.