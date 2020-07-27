Stay on the lookout for blue-green algae at ND lakes

As temperatures heat up around the state, lakes and other sitting bodies of water are home to hazardous algae.

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality is warning lake-goers about blue-green algae blooms.

Several lakes, including Rice Lake in Ward County and Sweetbriar Lake in Morton County, are two lakes with advisories in place.

An environmental scientist says you can still safely enjoy the water, but there are a few tips to avoid the chance of getting sick.

“Rinse off with clean water and when they come out of the water towel dry really good. For your pets, same thing, rinse them off so that they can’t lick their fur and get any potential toxins in — into their system,” Environmental Scientist Jim Collins Jr. said.

To learn about lakes who have current warnings or advisories, click here.