‘Staycations’ becoming the new normal for travelers

The worldwide pandemic has caused most international travel to come to a halt. In the meantime, the domestic travel industry is undergoing some very big changes.

One travel agent in Bismarck says staycations are expected to pick up. Miranda Van Boven says her agency has started researching places in North Dakota and the United States for families to take vacations, mainly because more people are asking where they can drive to this summer.

“It is really easy to do outdoor activities and explore the state and still maintain proper social distancing,” said Van Boven, Destination Dreams Travel Agency.

She says she expects to see a rise in families traveling to National Parks this year. And of course, she recommends you follow CDC guidelines with handwashing and wearing a mask when needed.