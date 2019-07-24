Staying cool at the North Dakota State Fair

The second half of the North Dakota State Fair is here, and so is the heat. But despite the heat, there are still plenty of people out enjoying the festivities.

It’s a little warm today but people aren’t letting that stop them from having fun. We talked to fair-goers today to see how they are keeping cool.

“I’ve been drinking a lot water.” says Maggi Beck.



And so have most people we talked to today. Beck says things can get pretty warm inside their building.

She says, “We have a freezer that were putting water in and we just continuously drink it and when were on our break we try and go into the air conditioned building.”



Even though the heat can be unbearable a times, Beck says it is good for business.

“Our water sales are definitely up and everyone is trying to stay hydrated.” she adds.

While most enjoy the fair in the evening, one parent says he tries to beat the heat before it gets there.

Mason Murphy says, “Yeah we definitely come out early. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Drink some water and lemonade.”



Margaret Rasmussen says that drinking water and finding cool spots are fine, but listening to your body can be just as important.

She says, “When your body is getting tired or your getting pretty warm, find a bench to sit down and take a break and get a little something to drink or maybe have some ice cream or something to cool you off.”



She says the heat is to be expected, but we just have to deal with it and have fun.

“It is warm it is July, it is North Dakota. The sun can be hot. Sometimes it sneaks up on us.” she adds.

We spoke with first respondents on the fair grounds and they have a water station where you can get a drink of water and they also recommend visiting some of the exhibits to stay cool.





