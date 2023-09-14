MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Right now, we have 70s and sunshine, which means you have no excuses not to get outside but, that won’t be the case in less than two months.

You don’t need a personal trainer or a full gym membership to stay fit in the cold months.

Nicole Young, a personal trainer at the Minot YMCA, said you can work out from home by picking up and putting down some household goods, such as a chair or a milk jugs.

“When you are working out, you are activating your core, you are activating your leg muscles, you are activating your upper body. That is actually going to help you get in and out of a bathtub or pick up your child when they are in a car seat or get in and out of a car. It is super important to always have those muscles moving,” said Young.

You’ve heard of ‘no pain, no gain’ but Young says sore muscles can be a bad sign and she urges people to stretch before and after working out.

Colder days are coming but Ed and Mike in Minot say they never miss their winter workouts.

Both men work out at the Y, but Ed says he enjoys changing up his exercise routine.

“Usually spring into winter, I’ll do the track here, swimming pool. If it is nice out, I will walk outside and do a long walk, about three miles. If it is really snowy and wintery, I stay in here,” said Ed a member of the YMCA.

“During the winter, it is a lot more at the gym workouts. During the summer is really nice to do anything you can outside. Take advantage of that, running, playing any type of sport, doing whatever you can outside. Definitely during the winter, I am here a lot,” said Mike, a member of the YMCA.

Mike says he hits the weights and never skips a leg day and that means calves, glutes, and quads, and he gets all three by taking the stairs.

“Working out when you are younger, when you are middle-aged is actually going to help you when you are older. That bone density, that balance, basically the strength. Everything you are doing right now is going to help you when you are older,” said Young.

Young said exercise is about building good habits for young people to avoid injuries as they age.

She says a mental workout is just as important as getting a sweat going and that can include activities like painting and playing with your pet.

Right now Minot’s YMCA is offering new members no signup fee for the rest of September.