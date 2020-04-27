Live Now
Staying Safe in Wildfire Season

Since the air has been drier than usual there is a higher chance for fires to start.

KX News spoke with someone from the North Dakota Forest Service who says the most common type of fire is not happening in rural areas but actually within communities.

Debris fires are common this time of year as people are outside doing spring cleaning and getting rid of sticks, twigs and leaves by burning them.

“If people don’t clear the proper amount of space around when they do burn their debris, if it escapes into the grass and it can just spread really quickly. Like the phrase spread like wild fire doesn’t come from nowhere,” explains Aubrey Davis the North Dakota Forest Service Outreach and Education Manager.

Davis also gave us some tips on how to control fires.
If you are planning to start one, check the fire danger rating for that day.

Secondly, when you’re done, make sure the fire is completely out you can do this by pouring water on it, stirring it with a shovel, and then pour water again on it.

“9 out of 10 wildfires are started by people. And when they’re started by people they can get out of control extremely fast. And we have to remember that wild land fires to have the potential to harm property and life,” shares Davis.

Davis says if it’s still too hot to touch, then it’s too hot to leave it unattended.

