Severe weather outlook South Dakota
Road to Recovery

Staying sober during COVID-19

Local News

Recovery is hard enough under normal conditions, but with COVID-19, it may be even more difficult for people. We spoke to local experts for tips to stay on the road to recovery.

“We don’t have to get through this alone and I think that’s one of the biggest things especially in recovery is making sure that you realize you don’t have to do it alone,” said Jesse Crosby, licensed addiction counselor.

Crosby with North Central Human Service Center says recovery is not a one-size-fits-all matter.

But, he says accountability is one of the ways to stay on track. Letting a sponsor, family member or friend know where you are on your journey and having a routine are two of the best things to do. 

And if your employment status has changed, Crosby says it’s important to develop a new routine. 

“This time is a great timeframe to be able to begin or attempt to try some of those new hobbies. But largely, kind of keeping an open mind and exploring what is accessible for filling your time/time management overall,” Crosby said.

The North Central Human Service Center has expanded its emergency services to offer them 24/7. Twenty-five counselors serve people in Bottineau, Burke, McHenry, Mountrail, Pierce, Renville and Ward Counties. Telehealth, video and face-to-face are ways they’re able to provide support. 

Clinical Director Tammy Ness says it’s very important everyone gets the support they need. 

“Your insurance, your ability to pay is taken into consideration with our services. Everybody here is determined if they fall on a sliding fee scale. If we have someone who is now laid off they have no income, we are still able to provide services on zero income,” Ness said.

Ness said the feeling of “uncertainty” reminds her of the 2011 Mouse River Flood. 

“I remember during the flood, people were told to, ‘pack up and get all your stuff out. Oh, no, you can move back home.’ And then it was, ‘ no, get your stuff out.’ And that’s what this pandemic feels like too. It’s a lot of guesses and a lot of directives that we’re being given,” Ness said.

Crosby and Ness said it’s important to remember we’re all in this together and to seek out the help you need — as soon as you need it. 

Contact North Central Human Service Center at 701-857-8500 to speak with someone.

North Dakota Peer Support hotline: 844-448-2552.

Alcoholics Anonymous: click here, or here, or here, or here.

Narcotics Anonymous: click here, or here.

