BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — As you’re making plans for Christmas, Morton County Sheriff’s deputies are urging people to keep an eye on their neighbors.

Keeping your home safe starts with locking your doors before you leave. They advise not hiding a key where a thief can find it.

If you can, set your indoor and outdoor lights to a timer. Don’t put your Christmas gifts near your window, and if you’re leaving, ask a neighbor to keep tabs on your house.

“Just be aware of what’s going on in your neighborhood. You know, you know who your neighbors are, what cars they drive. You know who’s out walking their dog or out jogging. So just pay attention. If you see something that’s odd, let your local law enforcement agency know,” said Deputy Jon Moll of the Morton County Sheriff’s Department.

Moll says you can also call your closest law enforcement agency to ask if they’ll check your house while you’re gone.