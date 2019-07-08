STDs are increasing in North Dakota

Sexually Transmitted Diseases, or STDs, are on the rise in North Dakota, and health professionals want you to be aware of the trend.

Chlamydia, syphilis, gonorrhea, and HIV are among the STDs monitored by the North Dakota Department of Health. According to department data, gonorrhea in North Dakota is increasing at the highest rate of those STDs — up 42 percent from the year before.

Last year, there were 1,300 cases of gonorrhea, and the biggest increase was among those in the 30 to 44 year age group — a 66 percent increase for that group over the previous year. There is no time of year when STDs are more prevalent than others.

The health department recommended most sexually active people should be screened at least once a year, if not every three to six months, for STDs.

“Almost one in two people will have an STD, at some point in their lifetime, if you are sexually active,” said Sarah Weninger, STD prevention coordinator. “The reason you are worried about safe sex and prevention is that some STDs have very severe consequences. Some can lead to infertility, some can cause infant stillborn and infant death.”

The department launched the “Know Your Risk” website in April and, since then, they have seen almost 800 people take the survey. Overall, the goal of the site is to let people know if they are at risk for one or more STDs and to start the conversation on getting tested for STDs.

The “Know Your Risk” website can be accessed here: www.ndhealth.gov/hiv/knowyourrisk