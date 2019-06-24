Steamboat Park Safety

Now that we are three days into summer, more people are spending time by the river, especially Steamboat Park. But, there are some things park officials want you to know.

If you happen to lose personal items or find someone else’s, call the Bismarck Parks and Recreation main office.

The park district is responsible for keeping the riverfront and trails clean. But it is your responsibility to keep the beaches clean.

Steamboat Park never closes but has set hours. So, if you go beyond those hours you risk being arrested for trespassing or getting hurt.

Organizers say it’s important to keep our parks clean.

“The park district in Bismarck takes a lot of pride in keeping things clean and accessible. We have a short summer and we try to make sure the parks are nice and clean and look good and well maintained for our residents to enjoy,” said David Mayer, operations director for Bismarck Parks & Recreation District.

The hours of the park are from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m.