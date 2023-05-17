BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Right now, steel workers in Bismarck are trying to work out a new labor agreement with Doosan Bobcat.

North Dakota is a right-to-work state — meaning joining a union is optional for workers.

Workers in the Bismarck plant build compact excavators, also known as ‘mini-Xes’.

USW reps say they’re asking the company to limit mandatory overtime, as well as give workers a defined benefit retirement plan.

“The company’s really not interested in having any limits on overtime, they think it’s OK to work twelve hours a day, seven days a week,” USW Representative, Tom Ricker said. “We don’t agree with that, we would like some type of limits on the amount of overtime, so people can have a quality of life outside of their work.”

The company previously laid-off workers from the Bismarck plant in 2006 and 2009

In both cases, some workers moved to the plant in Gwinner. KX News also reached out to Doosan Bobcat spokespeople regarding the decision, who shared this statement:

‘We support our employees’ legal right to collective bargaining, and leadership is working with our counsel to continue an open dialogue with all parties involved. We are committed to reaching a fair and mutually beneficial agreement. These discussions are evolving, and we do not have any further information to share at this time. As one of the largest employers in North Dakota, Bobcat is committed to fostering a collaborative workplace and communicating directly with all of our team members, both union and non-union, to ensure our future success.‘

Representatives with United Steel Workers began conversations with Bobcat at the end of December.