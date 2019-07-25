Step Right Up: Mastering those tricky fair games

Some people come to the fair to enjoy the food, the barn, and even the games.

Whether you’re a beginner or an expert– everyone just wants to win big. But, what do fair-goers consider their odds.

“We just spend money.” says Blake Butler



Blake says that’s the key to winning big on the Midway. But not everyone is inclined to try their luck.

“I try not to play them, because I spend too much money on them and I never win anything.” says Jacob Theis.

Theis says he thinks some of the games are made so its harder to win.

He adds, “Yeah they make them look really easy, but then there’s like something behind them that kind of like a little scam, and they get you.”

Even I tried my luck at the Beer Bust game and of course no luck. But not everyone plays to win, Logan Wenstad says its all just for fun.

“I used to play baseball. I used to be a pitcher. This game just gets some anger out for me. It’s a lot of fun. It’s luck. That’s what I think it is. It’s really you just got the mind, and you got the game.” says Logan Wenstad.

Best idea is to look closely at the game you want to try to make sure it’s not stacked against you.