MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Her life is an inspiring story, escaping an abusive relationship with barely a penny to her name.

Now, Stephanie Land’s experience is a Netflix series.

This week, Land came to the Clarion Hotel in Minot to share her powerful story.

Land wrote the book “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive,” which is the basis for the Netflix series ‘Maid’.

At just 28, Land left an abusive relationship to live in a homeless shelter as she rebuilt her life.

Land exposed some of the problems that many people living in poverty face and some ways that society can help others in need.

“She has the ability to tell the story of poverty that so many people cannot tell, unfortunately, there is a certain amount of shame that comes along with living in poverty and the barriers that you face and the traps that exist as you try to kind of maneuver yourself through that. Stephanie has that great ability to tell that story to people that maybe don’t understand that,” said Independence Inc. Executive Director, Scott Burlingame.

For more information on Stephanie Land and her story, visit her website.