STANLEY, N.D. (KXNET) — There was a recent notification of a produced water and crude oil spill from tank overflows in Mountrail County just southeast of Stanley on a well pad that’s operated by Stephens Williston LLC.

According to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality, Stephens Williston LLS, doing business as Seg Williston LLC, reported the incident on June 9, the same day that it happened.

The initial estimate was approximately 170 barrels, 7,140 gallons, of produced water and 170 barrels, 7,140 gallons, of oil were released from the tank overflows. About 140 barrels of produced water and oil impacted pasture land that surrounds the area.

Produced water is a by-product of oil and gas development.

Environmental Quality personnel are inspecting the site and are going to continue to monitor the investigation and remediation.