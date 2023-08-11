MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot State University calls it the Stepped Care Model, what is unique about is that it’s tailored to the students.

Also, it gives power and choice to them in terms of their recovery journey.

“No as far as steps go students begin with step one which is just either a walk in, a consult, or a triage appointment if students are in crisis and they are able to move up our step care model or down based upon their preferences and then the intensity of mental health care they would like to pursue,” said Troy Roness, the clinical mental health counselor and adjunct faculty at msu.

Students do not have to complete all the levels for the model to take part in it.

Counselors say everyone learns differently and because of this, everyone needs different methods of therapy. Some students like quick sessions, and some like a more long-term approach.

This is Stepped Care Models.

“I think this model is great because I think it would encourage a lot of open dialogue like I said. on campus, it kind of destigmatizes the idea of getting help because a lot of people are afraid of the word therapy or getting evaluated or getting on medication. But it doesn’t have to be something that drastic you know we can start from something as simple as just having a chat with your friends on campus or a workshop. I think this model is great for that and I think a lot of students will be more encouraged to speak up about this,” Wardah said, an MSU student.

How can you speak up without knowledge?

Students will have access to a plethora of resources and information including, online resources, the school’s mental health apps, psycho-education, drop-in services, presentations in the residence halls, and off-campus resources.

The counselors say mental health is important and putting it off will only make it worse.

“Students who don’t address their mental health care it bleeds into other areas of their life,” said Roness.

The counselors say this is built for the students and they are always here to help.