Steps to Safe Fireworks Disposal

Do you have leftover fireworks that you didn’t shoot off last night?

Fire officials say there are ways to dispose of them, safely.

If you plan to keep your fireworks for next year, you must store them in a cool and dry place.

In order to get rid of them completely, officials say you must take the fuses off, soak them in a bucket of water for 15 to 20 minutes, wrap them up in plastic so they don’t dry out and deposit them in your trash can.

Fireworks can last for years if they’re stored properly.

“The most important thing is to keep them away from ignition sources, keep them dry, and to make them last you want to keep them dry. As soon as they get wet then they are not going to work like they should when you try and pull them out the box and use them next year,” said Shane Weltikol, Mandan Fire Department Captain.

Mandan fire officials say it was a good Fourth of July with few grass fires and service calls.

