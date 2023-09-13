BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On Wednesday, Burleigh County leaders chose a replacement for a commissioner who recently passed away.

Former Bismarck mayor Steve Bakken was sworn in as the new commissioner.

He’ll serve out the remainder of Becky Matthews’ term. She passed away last week.

Bakken formerly served as mayor of Bismarck from 2018 through last year.

And on Wednesday, Bakken was also elected to chair the county commission.

One of his first priorities is to resume commissioners reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of meetings.

Commissioners also chose Brian Bitner to be the vice chairman.

Matthews’ term expires in December of next year.