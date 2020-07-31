Steve Johnson promoted to Lieutenant, reassigned to serve as SW Regional Commander

Sgt. Steve Johnson was promoted to Lieutenant by the North Dakota Highway Patrol, with reassignment to serve as the Southwest Regional Commander, according to Colonel Brandon Solberg.

Johnson was first stationed in Lakota as a traffic enforcement trooper until January 2006 when he accepted a transfer to Grand Forks.

In September 2008, he transferred to Bismarck, continuing service as a traffic enforcement officer.

Johnson was promoted to sergeant on Feb. 1, 2012, and initially served as a field training
officer at the Law Enforcement Training Academy and then as a regional sergeant for the
southwest region.

On March 1, 2016, Johnson accepted the position of director of security at headquarters in Bismarck, where he currently serves.

He begins duty as SW Regional Commander on Aug. 1, 2020. He’s replaces retiring commander, Lt. Steve Fischer.

Johnson joined the NDHP after receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Bemidji State University in 2004. He then attended the Highway Patrol Academy and graduated in October 2004.

