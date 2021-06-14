Steve Sellent, CEO of Great Plains Food Bank, retires after 31 years

After 31 years of serving North Dakota through the Great Plains Food Bank, Steve Sellent has decided to retire. He was first hired as the director in 1990 and most recently served as the organization’s CEO.

Sellent announced his retirement at a press conference at the statewide distribution warehouse in Fargo Monday morning. He will be retiring as of June 30, with current president Melissa Sobolik to take over as CEO.

Under Sellent, the Fargo-based organization grew from a staff of four to over 5,000 volunteers, delivering more than 21 million pounds of food to families in need.

The organization includes nearly 200 food pantries all over North Dakota as well as Clay County, Minnesota.

“Thirty-one years ago this month, I had the opportunity to turn my love of service and leadership into an exciting and rewarding career when I was hired to lead the Great Plains Food Bank,” said Sellent.

Sellent said that while he still has some fuel in the tank, he wants to focus more time on his family and hobbies.