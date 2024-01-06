MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — One local hockey team — the Mandan Braves — has joined forces with the Bismarck Cancer Center to ‘Stick It’ to the condition.

Money raised during the fundraiser will all go towards Bismarck Cancer center go to provide patients with much needed services and support.

“We’re a radiation treatment facility in Bismarck,” says BCC’s Outreach Coordinator Alexis Field. “We service a 250 mile radius for people who are needing radiation treatment. Our foundation offers support services — including apartments or housing, gas and transportation assistance, support groups, survivorship programs, dietary and nutrition needs — and just kind of trying to wrap our arms around the whole patient. “

Members of the boys hockey team told KX News that they were happy to be a part of the fundraiser, as some of them have had family members affected by cancer. The next fundraising event the Braves are holding will take place on Tuesday, January 16th, and begin at 5:15pm.