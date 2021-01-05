Stimulus payments delayed for many

If you still haven’t received your second stimulus check, you’re not alone.

Thousands of people found, after checking the IRS website, that their check had been deposited in a different account.

The problem seems to be affecting those who use tax preparation services like H&R Block.

Tax experts say some payments may have been sent to accounts that are closed or longer active.

Many people looking for answers have tried to reach out to H&R block, but couldn’t get through on their customer service line.

“The IRS determines where second stimulus payments were sent, and in some cases, money was sent to a different account than the first stimulus payment last spring,” a statement from H&R Block said.

H&R Block also says it’s working to get money into people’s accounts. How long that will take is still unknown.