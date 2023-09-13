BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Friendship comes in many shapes, sizes, colors and ages. It has been said once before: friendship is the thread that binds two hearts together.

“I start talking, and I knew, ‘Oh, she sews!'” said Violet Jans, “Well, then I sew too, you know, and here we got something started. Right now, we’re best friends.”

That conversation was the beginning of a friendship like no other.

“Well, your best friend is someone you can go out, drive out and be together. A best friend is an associate with the family, and I kind of am that way. I always did associate with your family,” said Yvonne Bornemann to Violet, “I just moved in and had coffee and started loving everybody. Yeah, that’s how we are.”

Yvonne Bornemann and Violet Jans are stitched together at the hip, literally. The two have become great friends ever since they found out they both loved sewing and come from similar family backgrounds. And it helps that they both live at Good Samaritan Society – Augusta Place.

“The sewing got me to be with her, and we were two rooms apart downstairs. Either I visit her, or she’d come over to my place. And that’s how we are together, and I knew she sewed, and sometimes she had a little problem with seeing the needle, but I am always here to help. So, I put the needle in for her.”

Yvonne says from midnight coffee visits to playing games, watching movies, and of course sewing, they have a lot of fun together.

“And we stay up late at night, we’re up here till 1, 2 o’clock. Yeah. We play aggravation. Marble games,” said Yvonne.

The two say they rarely argue too.

“Once in a while, but not that much, do we? No, we don’t argue. We state facts. Ah, we state facts. Yeah. No, we do not argue. No, we just stay as one color to another color or something. Yeah. We’re not afraid to tell each other something.”

Sewing quilts is something they love to do, either for fun or for people in need.

The ladies say their quilts are extra thick, and they can help someone stay warm in the winter.

“I don’t know how long we’re gonna continue in this. We’re just doing this as a hobby. Maybe all winter, maybe, huh? Maybe two winters, right? The rest of my life! Maybe the rest of her life! I’m going to live to be a hundred, lady. Hope you do, a long time, you know?” said Violet.

Well as there is no timeline for when their quilting hobby will come to an end, or if it will not,

their friendship is surely tight at the seams.

“We are staying good friends, aren’t we? And we might, I don’t know, are we going to go swimming yet?” asked Violet.

“Your age? No,” answered Yvonne.

The best friends say that a good best friend is someone who shares similar interests and enjoys the company of one another.