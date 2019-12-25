Stockings Created for People in Need

One lady in Williston is filled with a giving spirit.

Ruth Glen has been knitting her whole life, but what started as a hobby became much more — now creating stockings during the holidays to give to families without.

“The first year I had Dakota Prairie Quilt Guild help make all the stockings to give to people less fortunate than ourselves. We gave to at least 10 families,” said Glen, volunteer.

Empowered by her childhood hobby and seeing what success she’d made in only a year, she decided to teach the children in the community the same.

“I am now teaching them how to iron, cut and fabric a Christmas stocking. And it’s teaching them to give back to people less fortunate than themselves and that is what Christmas is all about, and starting them giving while they’re young is always great,” said Glen.

Now with help from the children, Glen has more than doubled her original giving.

“The children made more than me and the quilt guild. They made about 34 and the adults-only made 20. So we have about 54 stockings to give away now,” said Glen.

“It makes me happy to know that I’m helping other people,” said Sophie Christoffersen, youth volunteer.

“There’s kids who don’t get Christmas, so I think this helps them to have the opportunity to have something, with a stocking,” said Lucy Coughlin, youth volunteer.

And as far as Glen and the kids…

“I think it’s going to be a new Christmas tradition,” said Glen.

The majority of the stockings were sent to the Williston Family Crisis Shelter.

