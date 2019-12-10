Stolen vehicle pursuit in Williams Co.

A stolen vehicle was pursued approximately 23 miles until the pursuit ended on Highway 2 at mile marker 9 in Williams County on Monday.

The Williams County Sheriff’s Office was notified that the North Dakota Highway Patrol and the Divide County Sheriff’s Office were pursuing a stolen vehicle across county lines into Williams County. The vehicle had been stolen earlier in the day from Williams County.

Williams County Deputies joined the pursuit at 68th Street NW and County Highway 5.

Speeds reached 90 mph and spike-strips were deployed but were ineffective.

The driver was taken into custody and is currently being held on the charge of Possession of Stolen Property (B Felony) in the Williams County Correctional Center. More charges are expected from the Divide County Sheriff’s Office.