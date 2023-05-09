FORT YATES, N.D. (KXNET) — The Prairie Knights Casino and Resort has added another addition to their annual Summer Knights Showcase — the Stone Temple Pilots.

The Stone Temple Pilots specialize in grunge rock, and debuted in 1992 with the album ‘Core’ to immediate success and acclaim. The group has many hits to their name, including “Wicked Garden” and “Plush,” the latter of which won a Grammy award.

This group is one of the many musicians scheduled for the casino and resort’s summer lineup. Previously-confirmed guests include ZZ Top, Ice Cube, George Thorogood & The Destroyers, and more.

The Stone Temple Pilots will perform on August 19. Tickets to the event go on sale this Friday, May 12, at 10:00 a.m., and range from $69 to $89 depending on the seat. Tickets for both this show and other entries in the Summer Knights Showcase are available at this link or at the casino.