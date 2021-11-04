Stonehome Brewing Co. launches special beer on Veterans Day for memorial park

What happens when two soldiers and a sailor come together? At Watford City’s Stonehome Brewing Co., they make some beer.

All proceeds of the special beer will be donated toward the upgrade of the Veteran Memorial Park there.

The special veteran beer, christened “a sailor named Jerry” has been brewing for a while now.

The duo who are making this possible say it will officially sell on Veterans Day at their Bismarck and Watford City locations, by which time it will have fully matured.

“It typically takes anywhere between two weeks to a month. This beer is a lighter beer, it’s a golden ale so it takes a little bit more time to mature. We wanna make sure it is fully attenuated meaning that it’s fully fermented,” said Rick Diaz.

Diaz wasn’t always a brewer.

He was active duty in the army between 1995 and 2000. He also served in reserve from 2000 to 2003.

His love for brewing began by accident.

“I have been brewing for 12 years but professionally for five. I started as a homebrewer back in Los Angeles in my garage. My brother had a wedding, he got married. When he got back from his honeymoon he had a homebrew kit and he called me up one weekend and from then on I was hooked,” said Diaz.

That relationship with brewing is what birthed Stonehome brewing many years later.

Diaz and his team have created several customer favorites at both locations.

Those beer flavors are what brought Jerry Samuelson to Diaz.

Samuelson describes himself as a connoisseur but before that he’s a 21-year veteran.

He spent those 21 years in the Navy.

“I’m not a brewer, I am a retired navy officer and I am a retired county veteran service officer but I guess I am a good customer here at Stonehome Brewing,” he said.

These days he spends time with the team at Stonehome to come up with the perfect flavor for a project that’s dear to his heart.

The Veterans Park Project started eight years ago when he was still a county veteran officer.

“It started over a beer on a napkin with an architect and an engineer that were friends of mine and we just guestimated that this project was going to be $750,000 worth. Well, we’ve added some things to it and now we are at $3.5 million with our Veterans’ Park and it’s soon to be completed hopefully by next spring,” said Samuelson.

That’s why the two, together with the brewery supervisor Loren Ranberg, have been planning the perfect beer.

“We are brewing it with hops from one of our hop suppliers actually comes up with a veteran blend of hops every year. So they recruit veteran brewers to get together, they come up with a hop blend but then they distribute that right around early October,” said Diaz.

Diaz says Veterans Day means a lot to him and that’s why this project is important.

The beer named after Samuelson will go on sale from Nov. 11.

Samuelson says he is grateful to city officials and individuals who have donated to this cause.

Stonehome Brewing Co. has won several national awards including Best of the Midwest at the U.S. Beer Tasting Championships.

If you would like to support this cause, the veteran beer will be available on Nov. 11 at both of the brewery’s locations.