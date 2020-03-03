‘Stop buying masks’: US Surgeon General says they won’t protect against coronavirus

Stores across the Peace Garden state are trying to keep up with growing demands for products related to the coronavirus. One store is at a standstill with ordering those supplies, but healthcare officials said that might be a good thing.

When you think of medical supplies, you usually don’t think of hardware stores. Ace Hardware in Minot is completely sold out of one of the most sought after products associated with the coronavirus.

“Obviously like everyone else has, we have had an influx of people looking for masks to cover their face, respirators, etc.,” said owner Jen Slind.

The owner of the hardware store said she tried to stock up on masks to get ready for the crowd, but like everyone else, she can’t get her hands on the hot commodity.

Slind added, “I’m not sure when we will get a refill. Nationwide, I know lots of Ace Hardware’s are out of them as well.”

Over the weekend, the U.S Surgeon General tweeted a clear message for people: STOP BUYING MASKS.

The Surgeon General’s tweet said that people buying a mask is actually putting a strain on supplies for healthcare providers. He also reminded people via Twitter that there have been more flu-related deaths than the coronavirus.

“They are not really all that great,” said Dr. Evans of UND Center for Family Medicine.

He said the average mask that you can get at your local big-box store won’t stop you from getting coronavirus.

He added, “If you come to our clinic and you tell me, ‘I think I have the flu and I’m coughing,’ we will put you in one of those to reduce the amount of bacteria spreading around the clinic. But in terms of wearing those for hours and hours, that wouldn’t be practical.”

He said people should remember basic things like frequent hand washing and not touching your face. Also, if you experience any symptoms related to the virus, seek medical help as soon as possible.

Dr. Evans said if you have a cough or fever, using a mask is OK. They provide them in their office for people who are being seen there and experience those symptoms.