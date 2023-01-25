BISMARCK, N.D. — Stop The Bleed is an initiative of the American College of Surgeons and the Hartford Consensus and is a FREE training program.

“It really focuses on getting as many people trained as possible in how to handle serious bleeding,” said Terry Lincoln, Stop the Bleed Instructor.

“There are lots of ways people can get hurt. It can be from a knife wound…it can be from a shop accident. And it can be from gunfire or a car crash,” said Lincoln.

Having basic knowledge on how to control bleeding can be the difference between life and death. And having basic knowledge of products that can control bleeding is what this training is all about it.



“Whether that’s knowing how to use a tourniquet…whether that’s knowing how to pack a wound.. Just whatever is necessary,” said Lincoln.

And victims can die, quickly.. from uncontrolled bleeding



“Someone with a serious bleeding injury.. can bleed to death in three minutes,” said Lincoln.

And it takes time for first responders to arrive at a scene… especially in rural areas.



“You could hit a vital artery or even a vein. It could take a short amount of time before first responders can arrive. So it’s important for people to understand how to handle a situation like that and not panic,” said Shaundi Meyer, attended STOP the Bleed Training.

Those who attended the training were able to use props and even themselves — learning how to properly use the necessary tools to control bleeding. Instructors hope no one finds themselves in a situation where you have to use this information.. but if you do you could potentially save a life, even your own.