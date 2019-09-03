Stop The Bleed Training

The Stop the Bleed initiative wants people trained in case of an emergency situation.

Tonight, Prairie Patriot in Mandan is hosting a training session so you can know techniques and protocols to save someone’s life.

A person who is bleeding can die from blood loss within five minutes. No matter how fast a first responder arrives at the scene, bystanders are there first. So it’s important to know what to do.

If someone is bleeding uncontrollably, the first thing to do is apply pressure. It’s best to apply pressure with gauze but if you don’t have that professionals suggest using what you have like a shirt. If it’s a life-threatening bleed, you want to apply a tourniquet.

If you don’t have one on hand, things like a hair tie or belt can substitute.

The class is free for everyone. It starts at 7 p.m. and goes until 8:30 p.m. If you miss it they will also have another one scheduled for October 1st.