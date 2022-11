MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Burdick and Broadway in Minot will be looking a little different for a while.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Minot, the northbound traffic signal was damaged and that intersection will be an all-way stop for the time being.

The City of Minot is unsure about when it will be fixed, but for the time being, be cautious or even try to avoid it entirely.