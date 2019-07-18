Stories of Addiction and Recovery

Addiction is not an easy topic, and for those going through it, it’s a battle that often lasts a lifetime.

But today we have some good news to share: a positive story of overcoming addiction and regained lives.

If you haven’t heard of Hope Manor, it’s a 100 percent sober environment, where recovery is the number one priority. KX News got the opportunity to sit down with two of the home’s residents, as they continue on their journey to sobriety.

Meet 19-year-old Kaydee Hager.

By the time she was 15, Hager was abusing drugs and alcohol every day. At 16, she dropped out of school, and by 17, she had 13 criminal charges.

The young woman from Minot shares, “My mom left when I was 8 years old, and ever since then, I started to shove my emotions and my feelings down. And I didn’t really talk to anyone about what I was going through, so I turned to drugs and alcohol for some sort of relief when I was 14 years old.”

At 17, she was forced to make a life or death decision. She came to Hope Manor, but it took some time for her to embrace it.

Hager explains, “My disease likes to tell me to run when things are good for me because my disease wants me dead.”

Recovered alcoholic Luke Stroh shares, “I really started drinking quite a lot about two years before I came into Hope Manor. It caused me a lot of problems. I got kicked out of college and I lost my job. I was very angry at the world, I wasn’t happy and I had to drink just to get through the day.”

Luke Stroh came to the sober living home at rock bottom. He says the real world became more and more lonely, and the best part about recovery is that everyone else knows what you’re going through.

He shares, “I don’t recognize my life today. I’ve always dreamed of being a paramedic. I got into paramedic school, and I’m finishing up. I actually take my exams on July 26th to become a paramedic. I didn’t think that was possible before.”

He and Hager have both been sober now, for close to two years.

Hager adds, “I’ve learned how to form friendships with the women in this house and actually truly connect with them, and not just talk to them to get what I want. So I’ve learned how to be a friend, and basically, how to grow up.”

Hager says the day to day is still tough, but she’s proud her problems have evolved from getting the next fix, to getting through school and settling into a good job.

Since moving into Hope Manor, she got her GED, a full-time job, and she’ll begin studying criminal justice at BSC in the fall.

Stroh told us, deciding to recover was terrifying, but it was the best decision he’s ever made. Plus, they both have a life-long support system.