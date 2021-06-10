Storm damages Kitty City animal sanctuary in Mandan

Alison Smith rescues animals, many of which are blind, missing limbs or neglected.

“All our animals out here are special needs in some way,” Smith said.

It’s what she was doing when she realized storm damage from this week brought one structure at her animal sanctuary to the ground.

“We kind of had this rescue case that we had to work on, and one of these horses had already died from lack of water, so we were out working on that. Then we pulled in and we saw that one of our shelters was completely demolished,” Smith said.

Severe weather Tuesday night brought down fencing and a shelter that housed two calves at The Triple H Miniature Horse Rescue and Kitty City in Mandan. All the animals were safe — if not a little spooked.

“We’re blessed. It didn’t wreck our house, it didn’t take out any major buildings, so we’re still very lucky even though it’s going to be a very expensive storm for us,” Smith said.

Smith posted on Facebook about the damage, and the response was overwhelming.

“It was just totally amazing and really heartfelt to know that people have the animals’ backs and they have our backs. It’s just a stressful time,” Smith said.

The page also put up a PayPal for donations to cover the costs of rebuilding the shelter.

“We have a lady who’s willing to match $2,500 of those first donations so that’s really, really awesome. We’re just going by the seat of our pants,” Smith said.

For now, the two calves who stayed in the shelter, COVY — named for COVID-19 — and Mulan will be moved to another area with horses.

Smith says she’s preparing for the possibility of more storm damage but hopes it’s not the case.

“It’s just one of those things, and just getting set for this second round that we hear is coming — hopefully that’s nothing. I think we’ll be good, but crossing fingers,” Smith said.

The Triple H Miniature Horse Rescue and Kitty City is the only animal rescue of its kind in the state.

To contribute to PayPal, head here, and to learn more about the animal sanctuary, head to their website.