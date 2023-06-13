BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For kids in North Dakota, there are all kinds of ways to spend a summer day, including at the library. On Tuesday, KX News visited one of Miss Sparkle’s many storytime sessions.

If you’re not familiar with her, Miss Sparkles is in charge of the children’s programming. She’s been with the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library for the last 14 years, and spends much of her time reading or singing to children, making sure they catch the reading bug early on.

“I love seeing the kids age,” Miss Sparkles stated, “and they come back and they send me cards. A lot of them now are in their teens, and they come back and they say, ‘Oh, you were a part of my childhood, I have such fond memories,’ and every day I get hugs. I mean, what better of a job? You just get to sing songs, read books, give hugs to boys and girls. It really is just every day, I get to spread the love of books and reading, and a little bit of kindness every day.”

To find out when Miss Sparkles will be reading next, visit this page.