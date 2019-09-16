Stove top fire causes water damage at Minot apartment complex

Back in 2006, five 'Welcome Minot' signs were built along the major highways coming into town.

The highway beautification project brought the eye-catching signs, but no one to take care of them and the land they're on.

For the past 12 years, a local coffee club would keep up with the properties where the five Welcome Minot signs are.

After a dozen years, they're finally calling it quits.

"We have about 15 members, now most of them are over 80 and some not able to push a mower anywhere," a member of the coffee club, Rod Romine, said.