An apartment complex in northwest Minot suffered water damage Sunday on all three floors of the building after a stove top fire caused by overheated cooking grease.
The Minot Fire Department responded to 1250 27th Ave NW at 6:56 p.m. for a stove top fire in an apartment complex.
Firefighters found smoke in the hallway of the building’s third floor with heavy smoke in one apartment.
Crews gained access to the apartment and found that the sprinkler system had activated, and the fire had been extinguished.
Multiple apartments on all three floors of the building suffered water damage from the sprinkler system.
Damage to the building from fire was minor. No injuries were reported.
Stove top fire causes water damage at Minot apartment complex
