Stovetop Fire in Bismarck

The Bismarck Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at 107 East Bowen Avenue, Friday, September 27, around 4:30 p.m.



The first crew on the scene was directed by the Staff of Crescent Manor Apartments to an apartment with water coming under the door.

They entered the apartment and encountered heavy smoke.

According to authorities–there was a fire on the stovetop and it was being prevented from spreading by the automatic fire sprinkler system.

Fire Crews did use an extinguisher to completely extinguish the fire.



There was no one home at the time of the fire.

Everyone in the rest of the apartment building was able to evacuate safely.

And, all residents, other than the unit involved in the fire, were able to return to their apartments.