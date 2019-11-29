Stranded in your vehicle during a snowstorm? Here’s what to do.

We already know that traveling will be very difficult, if not dangerous or impossible, at times during the next few days.

So what should you do if you find yourself stranded in your vehicle during a winter storm?

These tips come directly from safety experts at the National Weather Service.

If your car gets stuck in a storm, do not leave your vehicle. Abandoning your car leaves you vulnerable to the elements.

If you need you to conserve gas, run your engine for about 10 minutes each hour for heat. Make sure your exhaust pipe is clear.

Also, try to become more visible to rescuers by turning your lights on. If you can, tie a bright-colored cloth to your door or antenna.

And before you leave home — make sure you have an emergency survival kit in your vehicle. Fill it with things like water, snacks, a flashlight, a first aid kit, and a blanket.