NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Strawberries are a popular fruit, but you may see some sticker shock when you see them at the grocery store. That’s because strawberries are being hit with a recall and bad weather.

The FDA says Simply Nature Organic Strawberries 24 oz. bags are recalling their frozen strawberries because of a Hepatitis A outbreak.

The frozen strawberries have been sold in North Dakota.

The FDA is urging consumers to stop eating these strawberries and throw them out immediately or return them to their local store for a refund.

90% of strawberries sold in the United States come from California, but after an exceptionally wet year in the Golden State, strawberries may be harder to find at the grocery store.

In a typical season, farmers would be very busy bringing in crops right now.

However, growers say they are finding fewer strawberries ready to be picked in the flooded fields.

Philip Adam from Innovative Produce said, “There’s just so much water, it’s just constantly wet. It doesn’t have time to breath and grow, so until you get some drying, it just slows them down. We need a little dry weather and some good warm sunshine to get this thing rolling.”

But this shortage may not last forever.

Despite more rain in the forecast, workers are hopeful the season will return to normal by May, which is when our grocery stores should be stocked full again with strawberries.