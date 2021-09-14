Street closures during 48th Downtowners’ Street Fair

During the 48th Annual Downtowners Street Fair, the following streets in Downtown Bismarck will be closed from Thursday, September 16 at 5 p.m. to Saturday, September 18 at 11:59 p.m. — Broadway Avenue between 3rd Street & 6th Street, North 5th Street between Thayer Avenue & Main Avenue, North 4th Street between Thayer Avenue & Main Avenue, and all alleys leading into the closed streets.

Any car parking after 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 16 in these areas will be towed. ‘No parking’ signs

will be hung in affected areas.

Downtown patrons are encouraged to utilize the public parking ramps during these times for additional parking. Parking is $1.50/hr or a maximum of $8/day in the city-owned ramps.

Information for the ramps can be found at www.bismarckparkingauthority.com. Hourly parking in the new 6th & Thayer ramp will be available Friday evening and as well as all day Saturday.

Businesses in the event areas are also encouraged to schedule deliveries earlier if possible.

This year’s Street Fair will feature a number of safety changes including a more spacious layout, 10 sanitizing stations, COVID vaccine clinic at 5th & Broadway, and limited seating.

Attendees are recommended to wear masks when not eating and drinking.