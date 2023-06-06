MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The Buggies-n-Blues car show and music festival is happening in downtown Mandan on June 10 and 11.

According to a news release, a section of Main Street will be closed for set up, the event, and tear down from June 9-11.

Here’s what happening:

Starting June 9 at 2:00 a.m. through June 11 at 2:00 a.m., Main Street from Third Avenue NW to just west of Fourth Avenue NW will be closed. Fourth Avenue NW from Main Street to the alley is also going to be closed.

Starting June 11 at 2:00 a.m., Main Street will be closed from Third Avenue NE to Sixth Avenue NW until 5:00 p.m., Second Avenue NW will be closed from Main Street to First Street. The other avenues along the Mian Street closure will be closed to traffic from Main Street to the alley.

Temporary four-way stops will be activated at the First Street intersections of Third Avenue NE and Third Avenue NW.

Access to West Main Street will stay open for Runnings and Morton Mandan Public Library. People are encouraged to use First Street as a detour and truck drivers may wish to take a different route.

This is the breakdown of events that are using public spaces:

Friday, June 9 Event set-up on Main Street from Third to Fourth Avenue NW and in Dykshoorn and Heritage parks

Saturday, June 10 Block party on Main Street with live music from 3-11 p.m. Classic car parade starting at 6 p.m., it will leave Mandan High School and go south on Sixth Avenue NW to Main Street, then west on Main Street to Collins Avenue, where the parade will end and cars will enter normal traffic.

Sunday, June 11 The car show on Main Street starts at 11 a.m. Food and retail vendor show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Beer garden and live music in Dykshoorn Park from 12-4 p.m.



If you would like more information about Buggies-n-Blues, you can visit their website or call the Mandan Progress Organization at (701) 751-2983.