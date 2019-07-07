Street Outlaws reality tv star in Minot

A tv reality star is visiting Minot this weekend.

Jeff Lutz of the show “Street Outlaws” is traveling the US and the Magic City International Dragway happened to be on his way to another event.

Along with autographs, he’ll be showing off his speed, along the one-eighth-mile drag strip in his iconic yellow ’57 Chevy.

“State of the art, no doubt. He’s fast. On the power tour last year, he went 211mph in a 1/4 mile. His car’s no joke. It’s the real deal. And we’ve been watching him and I talked to him earlier and he’s a really nice guy, his wife’s very nice. I’m just happy that they’re here,” says Jerry Miller, Dragstrip Racing Fan.

Sunday’s races start tomorrow morning at 10, just to the northwest of the grandstands on the fairgrounds.