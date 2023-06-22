MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot airmen came together three days a week to train in Brazillian Jiu-Jitsu as part of the Task Force True North’s Warrior program.

According to a news release, Jiu-Jitsu doesn’t feature striking, but instead takes place on the ground, utilizing chokes, grabs, grapple, and locks.

These airmen say it’s changed their lives as it holds benefits for the mind, not just the body.

The Warrior program is open to active duty airmen or spouses that want to learn Brazillian Jiu-Jitsu. They also compete in tournaments in North Dakota and Minnesota. Several members have won regional awards.

The 5th Communications Squadron Communications Security Accountant, Airman 1st Class Rachel Chi, is a member of the program and has practiced martial arts like Taekwondo since she was nine.

Being a communications airman, she needs to keep her body in good physical condition, and practicing and competing in Jiu-Jitsu helps her.

“Jiu-jitsu has been amazing for me,” Chi said. “On top of regularly going to the gym, the Warrior club has also boosted my confidence. It feels really great because I use muscles that I didn’t even know existed.”

Chi says that the Warriors program and Jiu-Jitsu taught many things like strength through camaraderie.

“Jiu-Jitsu has saved me,” Chi added. “I found a great community who cares about me. It feels amazing to fit in. I kind of see it as a safety net where we all check in on each other, on or off the mat.”

5th Bomb Wing Chapel Corps Religious Affairs Airman, Airman 1st Class Koeliani Tran, is also a member and has been training in Jiu-Jitsu with the program since September 2022.

Tran expressed that it has taught her life lessons like responsibility and accountability.

“It’s a great outlet for me,” Tran said. “I can be myself and feel no pressure or judgment from anyone else. It’s given me discipline, and has shown me that it’s okay to care for myself and my needs.”

891st Missile Securit Forces Squadron Senior Enlisted Leader, Chief Master Sergeant Jason Kornelis, added that Brazillian Jiu-Jitsu has endless benefits to the body and more to the psyche.

“When the team comes together to practice, it turns jiu-Jitsu into a safe environment to hone the ‘fight or flight’ response,” Kornelis said. “The Warriors program attempts to take the stress from life and work and transform it into something we can use on the mat.”

The program wasn’t always this successful, Kornelis said and added that he had to work very hard with other agencies to get it where it is now. And that includes 115 members and eight instructors.

With the help of Task Force True North, these airmen have been able to come together to train, find their passion, and find a home.