Strengthen ND was chosen as a partner by the Bush Foundation to create community grant-based programs within North Dakota.

The nonprofit will help communities shape and develop their grant programs.

The executive director of Strengthen ND says grants are important for organizations because they could fund a new idea, test the idea to see if it’s successful or expand the impact of a project.

“With this grant program, we’re really hoping to engage people who maybe have felt like they’ve been shut out of that grant-making or philanthropic process for years,” said Megan Laudenschlager. “And we’re also hoping to create a program that’s truly accessible. Accessible in the language used, in the criteria developed, in the way that those funds are managed and given out.”

For the next six years, Strengthen ND will receive up to $1.2 million a year for grants.