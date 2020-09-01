Coronavirus
Stress from pandemic can affect the brain of your unborn child

Stress is natural, but the pandemic is causing even more. This added stress can have some adverse effects on pregnant women.

We spoke to one doctor who says if that stress and anxiety go undetected, it may lead to complications down the road. When you are stressed, your body releases hormones into your bloodstream. But, that’s not all that can happen to you and baby.

“Excess stress in pregnancy can lead to mental health issues which actually effects the fetal brain.
Specifically, the hippocampus, which is the area where memory and learning really happens,” said Dr. Fariha Saleem, UND Center for Family Medicine.

Dr. Saleem says reducing caffeine intake and exercising more can help relieve stress and anxiety.

