(KXNET) — While places like Cleveland, Detroit, Philadelphia and Birmingham are bubbling over with stress from numerous social issues and worries, Bismarck is taking it all in stride, relaxing as one of America’s least-stressed cities.

That’s according to a data survey by personal financial website WalletHub.

In order to determine where Americans cope best with their stress, WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 40 key metrics. The data set ranges from average weekly work hours to the unemployment rate to divorce and suicide rates.

When the numbers were tabulated, Bismarck ranked as the 8th least-stressed city, coming in at #175 out of 182 communities examined nationwide.

Fargo came in 5th, at #178 out of 182 cities.

Fremont, California came is as America’s least-stressed city, while Cleveland, Ohio topped the list as the most stressed out community.

To view the full report and the methodology used, click here.