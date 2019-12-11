Striving Readers Comprehensive Literacy Grant implemented in Schools

BISMARCK — All kids have access to books thanks to a grant received about over a year ago.

School board members got an update on how that money is being used.

The “Striving Readers Comprehensive Literacy Grant” was $5.7 million and it went toward numerous projects and activities.

The grant also funds libraries in every school so every child has access to books.

A new program came out of these funds, called Raising a Reader.

“So they were able to get books. The students get little red bags. The parents sign up for the program and receive some education about building language in literacy,” said Bismarck Public Schools Staff Developers Tina Pletan and Tara Olson.

Money also went toward field trips, the local library and to train teachers to better educate English learning students.