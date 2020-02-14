Strong start for local sports photographer and Minot State student

Joshua Strong is originally from Glendale, Arizona. Five years ago, he made the move to Minot after enlisting in the Air Force. After his contract ended in 2019, Strong decided to enroll in classes at Minot State University. Little did he know, the decision to attend college would spark a passion for a lifelong career.

All photos by: Joshua Strong





Strong declared himself a Broadcasting and Professional Communication major at MSU. A component of the degree is to write for this campus newspaper, The Red and Green. The staff of the newspaper was in need of someone to snap some photos of softball games over a weekend in February.

Strong said photography had always been a casual interest of his, but this opportunity to shoot sports lit the fire he needed to find a career he would enjoy.





“I had no idea how to get the proper settings on the camera to get sharp photos indoors but I was determined to try,” Strong explained. “As soon as I took my first couple shots, that was it, it clicked right away for me and I knew right away that sports photography is what I wanted to do in the next chapter of my life.”

Fast forward a year later, Strong is now a Multimedia Studies major. He also has an official website, with hundreds of photos in his galleries. Some of the events he shoots include Minot State athletics, Minot High hockey, Minotauros, Souris Valley Sabre Dogs and more. Strong credits the university courses he takes, along with outside sources for his growth in the field.





“Watching YouTube, reading books and just shooting photos and experimenting with different settings and compositions. I believe that’s the best way to grow, dedicate yourself to getting better. I get after every shoot with one goal: learn something,” said Strong.

Strong added that his favorite part of sports photography is not the typical action shot, he wants to capture the feeling of each game.







“My favorite thing is to get the emotional moments. The celebrations, the preparations and everything in between,” said Strong.

Recently, Strong was hired as Social Media Coordinator for the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs, the summer collegiate baseball team in Minot. Strong explained the job entails managing all of the team’s social media accounts for the 2020 season. Strong will also be shooting photos and creating other digital content.







Strong links the success of his work for the team with his personal growth.

“I will grow in my skill set with this opportunity and their platforms will grow as well. I want to make them the best in the league as far as social media and visual content and I won’t settle for anything less,” said Strong.

Strong said his dream goal is to work for a sports team at the national level; no matter what sport. He said he just wants to be at the top of the industry

If you would like to contact Josh or check out his galleries, visit joshuastrong.com.