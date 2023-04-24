MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Students at Minot State University are exhibiting in the annual senior art exhibition.

According to a news release, the exhibition is called Roots, featuring Bernadine Stevens, Cassidy Holmes, and Jyris Jiles, and the pieces tie back to the artists’ own definition of the word.

Roots will open with a reception at the Northwest Arts Center in the Walter Piehl Gallery on May 5 from 6:30-8 p.m. and will be available for viewing until June 10, there will be a gallery talk with the artists at 7 p.m.

The exhibition and reception are free to attend and everyone is welcome.

This exhibition commemorates their years of art experience and showcases their skills.

Bernadine Stevens is from New Town and focuses on ceramics and drawing in her show, Nostalgia. The artwork is closely tied to her relationship with family and heritage.

“This current body of work explores the relationship of nostalgia and how it can be explored in different mediums. I view the body of work as homage to my culture, heritage, childhood, and identity,” Stevens stated.

Cassidy Holmes is from Spartanburg, SC, and focuses primarily on mixed media sculpting for her show, +Phototaxis. The artwork ties to a personal connection with the life cycle and childhood interest in insects.

Jyris Jiles is from Milwaukee, WI, and focuses on photography in his show, Ghetto History. The artwork introduces viewers to the perspective of living in Milwaukee, displaying the cycles of those involved in gang violence and the lives lost from it.

The Walter Piehl Gallery is on the lower level of the Gordon B. Olson Library with its own entrance on the south side of Minot State’s campus. The Northwest Arts Center will have the exhibition on display Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 1-5 p.m. It will be closed on holidays.