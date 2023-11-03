BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The faces on the floors of the House and the Senate looked a little bit different on Friday.

That’s because the 52nd annual State Student Congress took place at the North Dakota Capitol.

Beginning in September, high schoolers from all around the state begin preparing for the “legislative session” by researching current events and coming up with ideas for bills and resolutions.

Then, they take those ideas to the Capitol for the state competition, where they put forward their ideas and compete with students from different schools.

“I really liked the competition,” said Seoyun Park, a sophomore, from Fargo Davies. “Everyone was really competitive while everyone was being really nice to each other and very respectful, so it was a very nice competition.”

Students say the competition gives them great skills and experience that they can use beyond their time in high school.

“Personally, I do really like to argue with people, and talking about these events is fun for me,” said Ariel Bahn, a junior from Fargo Davies. “I don’t know if I want to go into politics or not, but it’s definitely a good experience that I think will help me later in life.”

The “legislative session” wrapped up November 3, with students from West Fargo Horace winning team champion for the second year in a row. Students will be competing on November 3 and 4 at another tournament for the chance to qualify for the National Student Congress.