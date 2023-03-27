BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck Public Schools (BPS) and the Bismarck Public School Foundation present The Paw Art Parade.

For just one night, the artwork of pet portraits, ranging from dogs, cats, and even birds and reptiles, will be on display at the Bismarck Art & Galleries Association (BAGA) on March 29 from 5-7 p.m.

According to a news release, BAGA and the Central Dakota Humane Society (CDHS) are working closely with BPS on the exhibition.

The gallery will open to the public at 5 p.m. and student artists will walk the red carpet and will present their pet artwork. A Gallery Chat will happen at 5:30 p.m. with speakers from BAGA, BPS Foundation, and CDHS. In addition to the art, guests can enjoy entertainment from BPS student musicians, and refreshments created by high school culinary and FACS students.

The student artwork will be displayed with a special art showcase of Central Dakota Humane Society adoptable pets. The artwork will not be for sale, because the finished pieces will be sent back to the pet’s owner who submitted the portraits.

Featured adoptable CDHS pet artwork will be given to their new adopted families. Free-will donations are accepted and split between the three non-profits. The previous Paw Art community fundraiser had over 200 entries of pets for BPS students to draw portraits of, and raised over $5,000.

To learn more about the Paw Art Parade, visit this page.