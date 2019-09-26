Student Vaccine Deadline Approaching

Reminder for parents — students must be up to date on their vaccinations by Tuesday, October 1st or they won’t be allowed in school.

State law requires all students between kindergarten and 12th grade to have a certain number of vaccines in order to attend school.

The North Dakota Department of Health encourages parents to check with your health care provider for which vaccines your child needs.

If you’re unsure of what vaccines your child needs or you want more information about which vaccines are required, click here –> www.ndhealth.gov/immunize.

Once your child is up to date, be sure to get a copy of their immunization record submitted to the school.

If cost is a barrier to getting your child’s vaccines covered, there are options available. Such as the Vaccines for Children Program. Contact your health care provider or local public health unit if you believe your child could be eligible for VFC vaccines.